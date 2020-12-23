1,799 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, out of 6,233 PCR tests performed. 29% of the PCR tests have returned positive, data of the Single Information Portal show.

98 medics have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic reached 194,271.

There are 82,302 active cases at present. 6,123 patients are in hospital, including 526 in intensive care units.

114 patients have died in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 6,879 people. 2,424 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries rose to 105,090.