Anti-epidemic measures are working and there are no more areas in the red zone. This became clear at a working meeting of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with representatives of the National Operational Headquarters and the National Vaccine Task Force. The number of both new infections and coronavirus deaths is declining and more and more people are being cured. According to the Prime Minister, with the help of vaccines, Bulgaria will be able to get out of the epidemic by the end of next year, the government's press service reported.

On December 26, the first 10,000 doses of vaccines will arrive in Bulgaria, and on December 27 the immunization campaign will begin in Sofia, Plovdiv and Burgas and from the next day in other major cities. As early as January, another 60,000 doses of the vaccine will be received, said the state chief inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev at the briefing of the Health Ministry. The first to be vaccinated will be the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov, the directors of hospitals and frontline medical professionals. "After the health workers, we will go to the social care homes for the elderly and people with mental disabilities, scattered throughout the country," Health Inspector Kunchev said.

"We are working on creating a fast information channel through which doctors can receive the most important information about vaccines," said Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov. In addition, between Christmas and New Year, at an online meeting with the media from all over the country, the ministry will "reach out for help" - so with the help of journalists information about vaccines could reach all citizens. The Minister also said that the informed consent does not mean the discharge of anyone from responsibility, but it means that the GP has answered all the questions asked.

The number of patients cured of COVID-19 infection in the last week is 16,000, and the number of new infections is almost half compared to the number of recoveries, said the Minister of Health. The number of used hospital beds also decreases.

In terms of the 14-day morbidity indicator, Bulgarian currently ranks 17th in the EU, and it is 3rd in mortality.