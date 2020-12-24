Within the last 24 hours, 1615 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria. The results from the rapid antigen tests have also been included in the statistics.

5,242 of the positive samples are from PCR tests and the rest 1,372 - from the antigen tests performed.

The highest number of newly infected are registered in Sofia – 311, followed by Plovdiv (164) and Varna (151).

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 195,886. The active cases are 82,443.

In the last 24 hours, 1,375 people have recovered. 5,714 patients are in hospitals across the country, 533 of them - in intensive care units.

99 more infected people lost the battle with the virus.