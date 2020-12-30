Bulgaria’s cabinet extended the 60/40 measure until the end of March at today's online meeting. In the coming weeks, its implementation will be guaranteed until September 2021, the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced.

The state authorities will continue supporting tourism and transport through the 80/20 measure, and as of January 1, the 75/0 measure will be introduced for closed businesses.

"Today we are allocating EUR 153 million from the 2021 budget to extend the 60/40 wage support scheme until March, which will help 180,000 people keep their jobs. With another EUR 153 million, we guarantee the implementation of the measure until September next year", Borissov emphasized.

So far, over EUR 321 million has been paid out under the 60/40 wage support scheme, which had preserved 250,000 jobs.