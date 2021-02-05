The body of Bulgarian climber Atanas Skatov was recovered by a Pakistani army helicopter rescue mission and flown from Base Camp below K2 in the Himalayas to the nearest town in Northern Pakistan.

Skatov fell on his way down from Camp 3 to Base Camp after a failed night-time attempt to scale the second highest peak K2 (8,611 m), the specialized Alpine Adventure Guides company announced.

Bulgarian mountaineer disappears near K-2 peak

The Nepalese agency which organized the expedition told the Bulgarian National Radio that they believe the Bulgarian climber was unable to hold onto the rope and fell during his descent from Camp 3. The agency denied earlier reports that Skatov had fallen because his rope broke.

Yesterday Skatov and another 20 people climbed up to Camp 3 which is at an altitude of around 7,300 metres. The ascent of K2 was supposed to start from there during the night, but early this morning the Nepalese company organizing the expedition announced that it had been cancelled and the participants had started returning to Base Camp.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with Atanas Skatov’s family and is rendering them all necessary assistance.

“We bow down to the power of the spirit of the Bulgarian climber – his exploit and his inexhaustible will to reach the summit shall never be forgotten!” a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

Atanas Skatov is an agronomist by profession. In the space of less than 7 years he climbed 10+1 eight-thousanders (Everest twice by different routes), and became the first Bulgarian to have conquered the Seven Summits.