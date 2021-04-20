The number of new coronavirus cases in this country has reached 2,434 for a day. 15.25% of 15,952 tests performed in the past 24 hours returned positive result, according to the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

Most of the newly infected are in Sofia - 522, followed by Plovdiv - 264, Stara Zagora - 186, Varna - 167, Ruse - 125, Blagoevgrad - 102 and Veliko Tarnovo with 100.

The number of active cases continues to decline to 62,481. The number of patients in hospitals has reached 8,834. There are 780 patients in intensive care wards.

4,244 people recovered in the past 24 hours as the number once again exceeds that of the new cases. However, 217 people passed way for a day, which brings the number to its highest levels since autumn.

7,044 vaccines have been administered yesterday. The total number of vaccinations is now 645,486. A total of 131,069 people have been immunized with a second dose.