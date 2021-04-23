1,681 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 13,423 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 12.52% of the tests have returned positive result.

The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-386, followed by Plovdiv district-157, Varna district-125 and Stara Zagora district-96.

There are 57,473 active cases of COVID-19 at present. 8,309 patients are being treated in hospital, 781 of them in intensive care units.

103 people have died and 3,192 have recovered in the past 24 hours.

22,016 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against the novel coronavirus to 698,517. 151,817 people have received their second vaccine dose.