Bulgaria temporarily bans entry of persons arriving from India, Bangladesh, Brazil and several African countries. An exception is made for Bulgarian citizens and their famililies' members. They however must be quarantined for 10 days after their arrival. That reads an order issued by Bulgaria’s outgoing Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov on April 29. It will come into force on May 1.

All other persons entering Bulgaria, regardless of their citizenship and the country they come from, will be required to present one of the following documents:

- a vaccination certificate indicating that the arrivals have received the necessary number of vaccine doses. The last one must be administered at least 14 days before arrival.

- a document showing a positive result from a PCR test or an antigen COVID-19 test - for persons who have had coronavirus 15 days to six months before arriving to Bulgaria.

- a document showing a negative result from a PCR test performed up to 72 hours before their entry into the country or an antigen COVID-19 test performed up to 48 hours before their entry into the country.