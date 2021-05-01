St. Anastasia Island located in the Burgas Bay is expecting its first visitors for the new season. The most impatient tourists can visit the islet today, announced the Municipality of Burgas.

"Anastasia" ship will sail from Burgas to St. Anastasia Island three times a day- at 10:00 am, 13:30 pm and 15:00 pm.

All anti-epidemic measures will be observed on board the "Anastasia" ship and on St. Anastasia Island. Tourists need to make bookings in advance.