Today the Orthodox Church marks Holy Saturday - the final day of Holy Week. Orthodox Christians now expect the Resurrection and church services start early in the morning. The solemn services begin tonight at 11:30 p.m. and at midnight believers will welcome the Resurrection of Christ and bring home a flame of the Holy Fire.

Due to the anti-coronavirus measures this year, the delegation that will bring the Holy Fire from Jerusalem is in a limited composition.

People who failed to paint Easter eggs on Maundy Thursday, can do it today.