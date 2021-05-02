466 is the number of newly registered coronavirus cases out of 7,086 tests performed in the past 24 hours, or a positivity rate of under 7%, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

The highest number of new infections is in Sofia - 100, followed by Stara Zagora - 54, Varna - 44 and Plovdiv - 43.

45 coronavirus patients have died in the past day, 355 have recovered. 6,790 are being treated in hospital, 670 of them in intensive care. 11 new infections have been registered among medical staff in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases among medical workers since the start of the pandemic to 13,183.

5,755 vaccines were administered yesterday. A total of 215,074 people have received their second dose of vaccine.