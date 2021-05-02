The so-called "green corridors" – walk-in vaccination centres – remained open nationwide to all people wanting to get a vaccine on Easter Day, with queues forming in front of some of them.

The biggest hospitals in Sofia – the Military Medical Academy, Alexandrovska Hospital, Pirogov Emergency Hospital, the Interior Ministry Medical Institute – remained open for vaccinations today.

The medical authorities in the country assured the public there would be enough mRNA vaccines for everyone.