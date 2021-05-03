348 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 3,194 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. The highest number of new infections was reported in Varna-56, followed by Sofia-51 and Burgas-27.

553 people have recovered and 48 have died in the past 24 hours. 6,754 patients are being treated in hospital, 662 of them in intensive care units.

3,405 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 824,623. More than 216,000 people have received their second vaccine dose.