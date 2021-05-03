Believers are taking part at the traditional celebratory procession, in which the wonderworking icon of the Holy Virgin is taken from the Bachkovo Monastery to Kluviata locality.

The legend has it that the miracle-working icon of the Holy Virgin was hidden away by monks during the Ottoman Rule. Two shepherd boys found the icon on the second day of Easter and returned it to the monastery. Since then, believers have been praying to the icon and taking part at the procession.

Fewer people have joined today the liturgical procession to Kluviata locality, because of the anti-epidemic measures adopted in Bulgaria to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Our people and our country desperately need brotherly love, friendship and unity”, said Bishop Zion, Abbott of the Bachkovo Monastery.