“No cabinet will be formed after the early elections in Bulgaria and the caretaker cabinet appointed by Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev will continue to govern for months”, predicted this country’s outgoing Premier Boyko Borissov.

At a briefing at the headquarters of GERB party, Boyko Borissov criticized the latest amendments to the Electoral Code. In his words, they serve Bulgaria’s head of state.

"The only objective was to give the Central Election Commission into the hands of the presidential candidate. The big paradox is that the Central Election Commission is appointed by Rumen Radev”, noted Boyko Borissov and added that he would not run for President at the next Presidential elections.