A total of 274,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Bulgaria on May 10. For May alone, deliveries will be 2 million of the four different vaccines. Another 2.5 million doses are expected in June, BNR reported.

Choosing vaccine producer online via electronic registration portal in now available

The walk-in green corridors for vaccination continue to operate. We have enough quantities of vaccines in the country, said the manager of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency Bogdan Kirilov.

The vaccination of the persons registered for vaccination via the electronic portal starts today.

We currently have enough vaccines. Since the beginning of May, 125,000 people have been immunized, Kirilov added.