Six earthquakes have been registered in Bulgaria's Smolyan region in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the strongest earthquake had a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale and was recorded at 1.20 a.m. on May 13. Its epicenter was 9.1 km to the northeast of the town of Dospat and 137 km from Sofia.

There was one more 2.1-magnitude earthquake in Dobrich that was recorded at 7:18 a.m. on Thursday morning.

There was also a slight tremor in the region of Dospat at 7:30 a.m. - 2,7 on the Richter scale.