Halting the confrontation and making efforts to foster peace are of crucial importance not only for Israel and Palestine, but for the world as a whole, said Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev in a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin.

Bulgaria is deeply concerned about the rapid escalation of the conflict and the loss of human lives. We highly value our friendship with the State of Israel, as well as with Palestine. We are ready to support the efforts to de-escalate the tension within our capabilities, noted Bulgaria’s head of state Radev.

The phone conversation was held at the initiative of President Rivlin, who stressed that Israel seeks to de-escalate tensions, but insists on stability in the peace process.