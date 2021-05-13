5 PM on 26 May is the deadline for submission of applications by parties and coalitions to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for registration for participation in the elections, according to the chronogram of the early elections for parliament scheduled for 11 July approved by the CEC.

On 26 May, or 45 days prior to election day, the CEC will register the parties and coalitions for the upcoming election.

The CEC is to set down the voting procedure and conditions for persons placed under quarantine by 15 June.

According to CEC chairman Tsvetozar Tomov, mobile polling stations are not a good option as, in his words, on 4 April a mere 4,000 people were able to cast their vote out of 140,000 Bulgarians who were sick or quarantined.