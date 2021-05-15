518 is the number of newly registered coronavirus cases in the country out of 14,126 tests performed in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of under 4%, Single Coronavirus Portal data show.

The highest number of new infections is again in Sofia - 62, followed by Varna – 42, Blagoevgrad - 41 and Plovdiv - 39. For the first time since the start of the third wave of coronavirus the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital has dropped below 5,000, down to 4,832 , of whom 504 in intensive care. The number of recoveries in the past 24 hours is 1,991, the number of deaths - 49, the number of active cases is 34,602.

33,237 doses of vaccine have been administered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of vaccinations to 1.1 million. More than 400,000 people have contracted coronavirus in Bulgaria since the start of the pandemic.