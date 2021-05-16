203 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 7,281 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. Nearly 3% of the tests have returned positive result.

The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-44, followed by Varna-31 and Plovdiv-21. No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Lovech, Stara Zagora and Shumen districts.

4,839 patients are being treated in hospital, 503 of them in intensive care units. 7 people have died and 334 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There are 34,464 active cases of Covid-19.

6,591 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against the novel coronavirus to 1,113,351. 413,148 people have already received their second vaccine dose.