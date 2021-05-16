President Rumen Radev expressed concern that general elections may be held for the third time this year.

"I do not even want to think that Parliamentary elections will be held for the third time in 2021. I hope that the political parties will show responsibility and form a government in the next National Assemby", said Bulgaria’s head of state Radev in an interview for the BNR.

"According to the Constitution, the responsibility for the appointment of caretaker government rests with the President", said Rumen Radev.

“I was guided by the responsibility for Bulgaria’s future during the selection of ministers”, noted Bulgaria's head of state.

“The former cabinet refused to propose amendments to the state budget and to submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to the European Commission, which put the caretaker cabinet in an extremely difficult situation”, added President Radev.