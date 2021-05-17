Bulgaria has reported 151 new cases of coronavirus in the country with 4,309 tests performed during the past 24 hours, according to the National Coronavirus Information Portal. 3.5% of the samples returned positive.

The highest number of new infections is in Burgas - 29, followed by Sofia with 25 and Varna with 22.

There are currently 34,458 active patients.

A total of 4,858 patients are currently hospitalized. 499 of them are treated in intensive care units.

Nine people with established COVID-19 infection have died in the last 24 hours. 148 people were reported cured.

3390 are the administered vaccine doses for the past 24 hours. With them the number of vaccines administered in Bulgaria so far has reached 1,116,741. A total of 414,729 people have been immunized with two doses.