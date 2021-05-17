As of today, 7th grade, 8th grade and 10th grade students are to attend in-person classes at least until the end of the month, together with 6th grade and 11th grade students, reads a regulation of Bulgaria’s health authorities.

5th grade and 9th grade students are shifting to online learning.

Meanwhile, school principals demanded that all students return to the classrooms on June 1, because the school year for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 12th grade students will be over and there will be fewer children in the school buildings.