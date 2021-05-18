Bulgaria has registered 677 new daily coronavirus cases. 4.1% of the 16,505 tests performed returned positive, according to the Unified Information Portal. Again, Sofia has the highest number of new infections - 113, followed by Stara Zagora with 73, Plovdiv with 49 and Blagoevgrad with 43.

The number of registered active patients has decreased to 32,844. 4,592 patients with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with a decrease of 406 beds on a daily basis. 490 patients are in intensive care.

For the past 24 hours, 84 people have died with an established coronavirus infection. 2,207 people were cured.

The doses of vaccines administered for the past 24 hours are 18,236. A total of 1,134,977 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination rollout. 425,971 people have been immunized with two doses.