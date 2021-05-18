Two vaccination centres against COVID-19 have been opened at Bulgaria's border checkpoints with North Macedonia near Stanke Lisichkovo and Zlatarevo.

Talking to BNR, the initiator of the mobile vaccination points, Dr. Milen Vrabevski, announced that vaccination is open to the citizens of North Macedonia who have Bulgarian passports, to the permanent residents of North Macedonia, as well as temporary residents and their families.

From May 19, the vaccination points will start operating as "green vaccination corridors" and "citizens on the other side of the border can come and get vaccinated freely," Dr. Vrabevski said. The vaccines provided are Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen.

About 2,000 people are already registered for immunization.