An order of caretaker Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov issued on Monday introduces changes to the

current organization of mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Bulgaria. Mondays to Thursdays are now reserved for the inoculation of older persons and people with chronic health conditions (ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, chronic respiratory diseases and oncological diseases, or other health conditions by the doctor's decision).

Everyone else can get a jab in the order of their online immunization registration on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the Ministry's press service reported.

Everyone can get vaccinated free or charge either by their general practitioner or at the existing vaccination centres across Bulgaria.