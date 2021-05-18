Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoev, Minister of Economy Kiril Petkov and US Ambassador Herro Mustafa have discussed current topics on the agenda of the Bulgaria-US Strategic Dialogue, as well as the Bulgarian presidency of the Three Seas Initiative.

Minister Stoev pointed out Bulgaria's key priorities in the relations with the United States, including Bulgaria's accession to the US Visa Waiver Program, the start of negotiations on a bilateral Social Security Agreement, and support for Bulgaria's accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.