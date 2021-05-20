361 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 11,061 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 3.3% of the tests have returned positive result.

The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-63, followed by Plovdiv district-27, Varna district-25 and Blagoevgrad district-24.

There are 28,490 active cases of COVID-19 at present. 4,201 patients are being treated in hospital, 460 of them in intensive care units. 37 people have died and 2,317 have recovered in the past 24 hours.

30,349 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 1,191,397. 458,248 people have already received their second vaccine dose.