Bulgaria has reported a total of 362 new daily cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, or 2.5% of the 14,466 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal at midnight.



For the first time since the end of February, there are less than 4,000 patients with COVID-19 who need hospital treatment. They are 3,849 patients, as in intensive care units there are 417 patients with coronavirus infection.

27 persons died in the past 24 hours, and 1,413 were cured. Over 494,000 people have received two doses of the vaccines.

Yesterday, 36,000 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca arrived in Bulgaria. More doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive today.