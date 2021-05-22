A technical malfunction on an airplane caused an emergency situation at Sofia Airport this morning. According to initial reports, the plane took off from Sofia airport, but the crew found a technical problem and the plane had to return. Fire and emergency medical teams were sent to the scene.

The plane, with 137 people on board, operating a charter flight to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, landed successfully at Sofia Airport. No one was injured.

Three hours later the flight was successfully carried out, Sofia Airport authorities announced.