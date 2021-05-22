More than 10 trucks transporting plastic waste from Romania, Poland and Bulgaria are staying at the Lesovo border checkpoint on their way to a processing plant in Turkey. This was announced by the Bulgarian Ministry of Environment.

According to the inspection, some of the trucks transited through the territory of Bulgaria, reaching the Lesovo checkpoint where they were returned by the Turkish authorities on the grounds that the transported waste was unacceptable for import in Turkey.

The Ministry announced that all competent authorities have been notified to prevent the dumping of waste on the territory of Bulgaria.

