Restrictions on travel from Bulgaria to Romania have been lifted, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said. According to the Bulgarian embassy in Bucharest, with a decision of the Romanian authorities, as of May 21, 2021, Bulgaria is included in the list of countries from the so-called "green zone".

Travellers from green-zone countries will have free entry into Romania as no quarantine, no negative result of a PCR test or other documents proving the absence of coronavirus infection will be required.