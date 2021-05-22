Photo: iStock
Travellers from green-zone countries will have free entry into Romania
Restrictions on travel from Bulgaria to Romania have been lifted, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said. According to the Bulgarian embassy in Bucharest, with a decision of the Romanian authorities, as of May 21, 2021, Bulgaria is included in the list of countries from the so-called "green zone".
Travellers from green-zone countries will have free entry into Romania as no quarantine, no negative result of a PCR test or other documents proving the absence of coronavirus infection will be required.