148 new coronavirus cases were registered after 5,976 tests conducted in the past day, according to data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. The share of positive samples is over 2%. Most of the newly infected are in Varna - 22, followed by Sofia - 19 and in Plovdiv - 18.

A total of 3,817 patients are in hospital as 410 are in intensive care wards. 234 people recovered and 13 people died in the past day. There are 25,876 active cases.

There have been no new cases reported in Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin and Stara Zagora. Yesterday, 6,348 doses of vaccines were administered and with them the total number has reached nearly 1.3 million. 498,665 people have already been vaccinated with both doses.