81 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 6,716 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 1% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-21, followed by Varna-14, Sofia district-5, Veliko Tarnovo-5, Varna-5 and Smolyan-5.

3,807 patients are being treated in hospital, of them 402 in intensive care units. 183 people have recovered and 9 have died in the past 24 hours. There are 25,765 active cases of Covid-19 at present.

3,668 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 1,260,363. More than 500,000 people have already received their second vaccine dose.