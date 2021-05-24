I will pay tribute to the great deed of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius in Rome together with the President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski. Moreover, we are to fly to Rome onboard the same plane, said Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev on the occasion of the joint celebration in the Eternal City on May 27.

In President Radev’s words, the European leaders are currently paying big attention to Bulgaria.

"I will not say the word 'pressure', but let's not forget - Bulgaria is a member of the European Union and we will seek solidarity from the other EU countries.

"The most important thing is to make sure that the EU does not face new problems", noted Bulgaria’s head of state Radev. North Macedonia’s path to the EU passes primarily through Sofia, said President Radev and called on the two countries to resolve their bilateral issues.