81 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 4,550 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 1.78% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Varna-14, followed by Silistra-8 and Vidin-7.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Vratsa, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Montana, Pernik, Razgrad, Smolyan, Targovishte and Shumen districts.

There are 25,511 active cases of COVID-19 at present. 3,781 people are being treated in hospital, 318 of them in intensive care units. 318 people have recovered and 17 have died in the past 24 hours.

5,172 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 1,265,855. 504,932 people have received their second vaccines dose.