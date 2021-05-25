The goal for reducing the greenhouse emissions by 55% until 2030 puts Bulgaria in a difficult position, said Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev in Brussels. Bulgaria does not have much room for maneuver.

That is why, we will insist that the EU takes into account the specifics of the member states and adopt measures aimed to protect competitiveness, explained Bulgaria’s head of state Radev.

Regarding the discussion of the EU COVID-19 Certificate, President Radev said that the document should not create new barriers and obligations and lead to discrimination.