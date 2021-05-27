75 people managed to vote on one machine within an hour in an experiment conducted by the Central Election Commission. Two more experiments are pending, after which it will be decided how many additional devices are needed for the July 11 snap parliamentary elections.

It is planned to have more than one machine in polling stations where more than 450 people voted in the last elections.

A total of 19 parties and 9 coalitions expressed a desire to run in the elections as one of the parties registered for the elections, has been removed from the list after an inspection showed irregularities with its documentation.

An inspection of three more parties and one coalition is expected in order to ascertain the final number of the political entities registered to participate in the elections on July 11.