Bulgaria has registered 293 new cases of COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. 2.2% of the 13,164 samples taken returned positive. The highest number of infections are in Sofia - 57. Only the districts of Vidin, Montana, Ruse and Gabrovo remain red zones in terms of the level of infection of over 120 people per 100,000 population.

There are 21,026 active patients. Of these, 3,295 patients are currently hospitalized. 379 patients are accommodated in intensive care units.

The death toll from established coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours is 20 people. A total of 1,838 people were cured during the past day.

A total of 18,212 vaccine jabs were administered in the past day. There are currently 1,321,786 Bulgarians with at least one dose. More than 533,000 people have completed an immunization cycle with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.