As of today Bulgaria is issuing EU digital Covid certificates and is connected to the EU gateway that provides for their verification, the European Commission has announced.

This is taking place one month before the launch of the system scheduled for 1 July. The other countries already connected to the EU gateway are Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland.

After 4 June all Bulgarian citizens who already have a vaccination certificate will be able to have it re-issued in European format via the Information Services website. No electronic signature is needed.