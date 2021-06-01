In an interview with BNR, the EU Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi said she was going to visit Sofia soon. She said this after the official start of the European Public Prosecutor's Office in Luxembourg today. Kövesi did not specify what she meant by "soon", but added that she would provide information at a later stage.

Asked by BNR about the specific reasons of the European Prosecutor's Office for rejecting six of the ten Bulgarian candidates for European Delegated Prosecutors, Kövesi said that some of them did not have the necessary experience needed for investigating financial fraud.