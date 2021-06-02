There have been 236 new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria for a day. 1.7% of 13,258 test returned positive result. In 14 districts of the country there are less than 120 infections per 100,000 people. In another 14 Bulgarian districts, including Sofia, the number of infections has fallen below 60 per 100,000 people.

There are a total of 17,322 registered COVID-19 patients. For the first time, the number of hospitalized people has fallen below 3,000. Currently there are 2,942 patients in hospital. There are 322 infected people in intensive care wards. 26 people with coronavirus infection have passed away for a day. 1,582 have recovered, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show.

18,064 vaccines have been administered for a day. 1,383,971 Bulgarians have already been vaccinated with at least one dose. 571,899 people have completed the immunization cycle.