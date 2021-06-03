There have been 197 new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for a day. 1.64% of 12,042 tests returned positive result, according to the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. The highest number of newly infected is in Sofia city - 34. The district of Plovdiv follows with 17, Veliko Tarnovo - 16, Blagoevgrad and Stara Zagora - 13 each. In the districts of Vidin, Razgrad and Targovishte no new infections were registered in the past day.

16,486 patients are actively ill. 2,881 patients are in hospital, which is 61 less in comparison to previous data. 326 are being treated in intensive care wards. 21 coronavirus patients passed away and 1,012 recovered.

21,991 vaccines have been administered for a day. Currently there are 1,405,952 Bulgarians with at least one dose. 586,620 of them have completed the immunization cycle.