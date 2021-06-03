The rule of law is at the heart of democratic processes in a state. In our relations with our partners and allies, we have unequivocally shared our conviction that the fight against corruption in all its forms should be our unconditional priority.

U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctions three Bulgarians

This is stated in the official position of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the sanctions announced by the US Department of State under the Magnitsky Act against Bulgarian individuals and legal entities.

"As strategic partners, Bulgaria and the United States maintain effective Strategic Dialogue. In this sense, and based on the established traditions of cooperation over the years, we are confident that Sofia and Washington remain ready for dialogue on all topics of shared interest." the statement reads.