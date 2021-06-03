The Movement for Rights and Freedoms - MRF expects facts and evidence that motivated US institutions to impose sanctions on businessman Delyan Peevski.

"Until then, we remain in solidarity with Mr. Peevski's personal position," the MRF said in a statement about sanctions under the Magnitsky Act.

Former MRF MP Peevski has informed his lawyers in the United States that he would take all legal actions against the act of the US authorities.