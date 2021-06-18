The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 420,859, after 13,668 tests identified 110 new infections on Thursday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.8 per cent.



Sofia tops the list of new cases with 41 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 10 cases and Blagoevgrad with 9. The active cases are 10,427. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,764, including 215 in intensive care.



Another 417 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 392,452.



Twenty-three fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 17,980.



With 18,233 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,637,956 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 735,898 who are fully vaccinated.