Despite the mandatory machine vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has issued a call to tender for the printing and delivery of paper ballots for the parliamentary elections on 11 July, BNR reports.

The procedure, based on the public procurement act where there exist exclusive rights, will be negotiated without prior publication. The CEC is inviting the Bulgarian National Bank’s printing works for negotiations and conclusion of contract. The paper for the ballots is provided by the contract holder. Security paper will be used, it will be white, heavy and opaque and the sheets will have serial numbers.

The number of ballots to be printed is estimated at 6,711,000. The contractual deadline, with transport provided by the contract holder is 9 July.