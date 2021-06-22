The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 421,152 after 16,070 tests identified 120 new infections on Monday.

The test positivity rate now stands at 0.75 per cent.



The active cases are 9,966. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,698, including 200 in intensive care. The capital Sofia had the most new cases, 36.



Another 370 COVID patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 393,186. Ten fatalities were reported, and the death toll now stands at 18,000.



With 8,505 inoculations over the last 24 hours,1,668,677 persons in aggregate have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, of whom 753,375 are fully vaccinated.