A leader of a political party in Bulgaria is accused of espionage. That was announced by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday. The indictment against N.M. has been filed with the Specialized Criminal Court.

According to the prosecutors, N.M. helped a foreign organization, aiming to reveal a state secret.

There have already been collected relevant documents connected to the case. Witnesses have also been interrogated. There are two computer-technical forensic and a graphological examinations.

The court is to schedule a preliminary hearing on the case.